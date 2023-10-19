Patient stories lay bare reality of surgery withdrawal

HUNDREDS of patient experience stories gathered by campaign group Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) have laid bare the grim reality now facing Fermanagh patients since the withdrawal of emergency general surgery (EGS) from the SWAH.

Over the past year, since EGS at the Enniskillen hospital was suspended indefinitely, the Western Trust has repeatedly stated that it has put in place patient pathways to ensure local people receive emergency treatment in a safe and timely manner, and that no patients have experienced ‘negative outcomes’ as a result of the change of service.

However, the hundreds of stories gathered by SOAS paint an entirely different picture.

