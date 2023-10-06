Over 300 competitors face the ‘Fear’

ALL SMILES... Abigail Greene from Derrygonnelly took part in the hugely challenging FEARmanagh Adventure Race on Saturday.

THE 10th anniversary of FEARmanagh saw over 330 participants test themselves to the limits around the Cuilcagh Geopark last Saturday.

Competitors from the local community, the UK, Ireland, Europe and Australia enjoyed the views around Lough Navar, Magho Cliffs and Big Dog Forest.

Edward Kearney from Antrim and Laura O’Driscoll from Louth were named the first male and female home in the ‘Long Race’.

