Nothing less than a ‘top-notch’ performance will do

After what Dom Corrigan described as a ‘serious battle’ by ‘two fiercely committed teams going at it 100 percent’ it is Corrigan who now looks forward to a semi-final meeting with Derrygonnelly on Saturday in Ederney.

Kinawley have overcome some bruising encounters on their journey to the semi-final and now another huge test lies in store;

“We know Derrygonnelly very well and they know us very well, so there’s no secrets going into this one. We played in the league final for about 100 minutes and we had a league match as well. We’re looking forward to it and we know we have to produce a big performance to get over the line.”

Corrigan wasn’t divulging too much about what he learned from that 2-13 to 0-14 league final defeat at the end of August but believes if they are going to make a county final it’s going to take a really big Boru’s effort;

“We know anything less than a top-notch performance won’t be good enough against Derrygonnelly but we feel there’s a good performance in us and if we can produce that we’re going to be in with a shout.”

