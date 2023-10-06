‘It’s do or die’ warns Ryder, ahead of quarter-final

ERNE Gaels have the home advantage this weekend when they host Ederney on Sunday afternoon.

The Belleek men enjoyed two wins from three in the championship campaign but lost their final-round match to Derrygonnelly. Erne Gaels manager, Seamus Ryder, says there was lots of leanings to be taken from that game;

“We watched it back and there’s plenty to improve on and it’s positive too. We responded well to setbacks twice. Probably missed a lot of chances and held them (Derrygonnelly) scoreless for good periods of time too and it will stand us in good stead.

Advertisement

“But, it’s knockout this week, whatever way you look at it. There’s more pressure on us. It’s do or die this weekend, there’s no back door or second chances.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0