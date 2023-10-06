+44 (0)28 6632 2066
BIG GAME...Erne Gaels welcomes Ederney to Pairc na hEirne for a crunch Senior Football Championship quarter-final this afternoon (Sunday).

‘It’s do or die’ warns Ryder, ahead of quarter-final

Posted: 2:10 pm October 6, 2023
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

ERNE Gaels have the home advantage this weekend when they host Ederney on Sunday afternoon.

The Belleek men enjoyed two wins from three in the championship campaign but lost their final-round match to Derrygonnelly. Erne Gaels manager, Seamus Ryder, says there was lots of leanings to be taken from that game;

“We watched it back and there’s plenty to improve on and it’s positive too. We responded well to setbacks twice. Probably missed a lot of chances and held them (Derrygonnelly) scoreless for good periods of time too and it will stand us in good stead.

“But, it’s knockout this week, whatever way you look at it. There’s more pressure on us. It’s do or die this weekend, there’s no back door or second chances.”

