Help Patrick get Irvinestown legend Joe to No1!

Fresh off the back of his lifetime achievement recognition at the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards 2023, Joe Mahon looks set for even more fame this week, with Lisnaskea performer Paddy Treacy dedicating his debut single to the Irvinestown hotelier.

Premiering yesterday on BBC Ulster’s Hugo Duncan Show, ‘The Legend Joe Mahon’ will be fittingly launched on November 4th at Mahon’s Hotel.

Before that, though, Paddy is asking everyone to download the song on iTunes when it goes live tomorrow (Sunday), helping push it to number one by the time of the big launch.

“A massive thanks to Jonathan Owens Music Productions for producing the track and credit goes to Aidan Maguire for writing this song.” said Paddy.

“A special thanks has to go to my good friend Paul Kelly for all the work he has done behind the scenes to make this happen, without him this would not be possible.”

Paddy will be sharing a link to the song on his Facebook page, Patrick Jnr Treacy, tomorrow.

