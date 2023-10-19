+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Derrygonnelly manager Sean Flanagan

Harps hoping to give a better account of themselves

Posted: 3:26 pm October 19, 2023
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Derrygonnelly manager, Sean Flanagan, knows what success on the sidelines tastes like. He managed the Harps to senior championship glory in ’09, ’18, ’19 and again in 2021.

This weekend Flanagan alongside Paul Greene will bid to bring the New York Cup back to Derrygonnelly for the seventh time since 2015.

For some, keeping the hunger and intensity at the required level might be a challenge but when you lose to Enniskillen in a semi-final, just as happened last year, hunger and desire are there in abundance, says Flanagan;

“There’s no doubting the hunger and the commitment is still in this group and some of the intensity we get at training on a weekly basis is testament to that,” said the 1995 Derrygonnelly winning captain.

“We were disappointed last year, the Gaels beat us fair and square, but they were disappointed with their performance last year and they’re going out to make a better account of themselves this year.”

Whether Derrygonnelly would feature in this year’s decider was very much in the balance in Ederney last weekend, as the semi final with Kinawley moved into the final ten minutes.

Trailing by seven points, the Harps looked dead and buried. But good teams are hard to beat, and so it proved.

