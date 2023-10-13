Experience Enniskillen launch Halloween extravaganza

A FRIGHTFULLY fun family evening is being prepared for the county town on Halloween, with Experience Enniskillen stepping in to ensure the town is the place to be on the spookiest night of the year.

Taking place from 4-7pm on October 31 itself, the evening will open with a spooktacular parade, complete with a ghost train, lively music and ghoulishly-great guests.

Following the parade, Party Bees and Superheroes will be on hand to sprinkle a little extra magic on proceedings, while there will also be free face painting and treats (without the tricks!), and a howling host of other activities.

With Experience Enniskillen, which is run by Enniskillen BID, keen to put on something for everyone, the crowds can also look forward to a ‘Thriller’ of a flashdance.

BID manager Noelle McAloon said: “We are thrilled to bring this exciting Halloween event to Enniskillen town centre.

“Our aim is to create a memorable experience for families and individuals alike, providing a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone to celebrate Halloween.”

Experience Enniskillen is also the main sponsors of the annual Spooktacular 5k, which takes place this year on October 27 and will certainly set the atmosphere for the days following.

Also, on Monday October 30, Experience Enniskillen has organised free face painting which takes place at Erneside, from 2 to 4pm.

Then, to help clear the cobwebs after the Halloween highlights, the organisation will be bringing back its Dinosaur Experience back on Friday, November 3, with two special shows in the Lakeland Forum.

Experience Enniskillen’s Halloween extravaganza comes in the wake of the local Council announced earlier in the year it would not be hosting its annual fireworks event once again this year, after canceling the popular attraction at the eleventh hour last year due to the cost-of-living crisis.

The body, which is aimed at supporting local businesses and promoting Enniskillen in all its glory, also stepped in last Christmas when the Council also announced it would not be holding a lights switch-on event, putting on an hugely successful evening that proved a big hit with local families.

