Dressing up for charity

ST MACARTIN’S hall will be the place to be next month for those wanting to snap up a bargain dress and do their bit for charity.
A dress sale for stillbirth and neonatal death charity, SANDS, is being organised by the Enniskillen Ladies Circle on October 7 between 10am to 3.30pm.
Carol Moore, 32, from the Ladies Circle, who also owns the Enniskillen Foot Clinic, states that she wanted to do her bit for SANDS following not one, but two family tragedies.
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere