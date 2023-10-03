+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Dressing up for charity
DRESS SALE...Carol Moore, Liz Rutledge and Charlene Leonard from Enniskillen Ladies Circle getting the dresses ready of the sale at St Macartin's Cathedral Hall on 7th October 10am-3.30pm in aid of Sands, the stillbirth and neonatal death charity.

Dressing up for charity

Posted: 2:50 pm October 3, 2023
By Matthew Leslie
ST MACARTIN’S hall will be the place to be next month for those wanting to snap up a bargain dress and do their bit for charity.

A dress sale for stillbirth and neonatal death charity, SANDS, is being organised by the Enniskillen Ladies Circle on October 7 between 10am to 3.30pm.

Carol Moore, 32, from the Ladies Circle, who also owns the Enniskillen Foot Clinic, states that she wanted to do her bit for SANDS following not one, but two family tragedies.

