+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAADerrygonnelly bid to reach eighth final in nine years
Danny Ward and Patrick McGovern will go toe-to-toe again on Saturday.

Derrygonnelly bid to reach eighth final in nine years

Posted: 12:11 pm October 13, 2023
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

It was at the semi-final stage of the championship last year that Derrygonnelly bowed out of the championship, at the hands of eventual winners Enniskillen Gaels.

But rest assured, Sean Flanagan’s side won’t be planning a repeat performance this weekend, when they take on Kinawley in Ederney on Saturday.

Derrygonnelly’s last competitive game was against Erne Gaels on September 24, but they’ve been training well according to team selector, Paul Ward, and on Sunday morning last they travelled to Carrickmore for a challenge match in preparation for this weekend’s semi-final tie.

Advertisement

So in actual fact, the dates being pushed back has meant “boys are in a better place than we might have been with just a two week lay off,” said Ward.

Derrygonnelly topped their group with relative ease, their biggest threat came in the form of Roslea in round one.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Kinawley’s eye for goal sees them reclaim the title Corrigan moves to Sydney ‘It’s do or die’ warns Ryder, ahead of quarter-final

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:11 pm October 13, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA