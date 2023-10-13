Derrygonnelly bid to reach eighth final in nine years

Danny Ward and Patrick McGovern will go toe-to-toe again on Saturday.

It was at the semi-final stage of the championship last year that Derrygonnelly bowed out of the championship, at the hands of eventual winners Enniskillen Gaels.

But rest assured, Sean Flanagan’s side won’t be planning a repeat performance this weekend, when they take on Kinawley in Ederney on Saturday.

Derrygonnelly’s last competitive game was against Erne Gaels on September 24, but they’ve been training well according to team selector, Paul Ward, and on Sunday morning last they travelled to Carrickmore for a challenge match in preparation for this weekend’s semi-final tie.

So in actual fact, the dates being pushed back has meant “boys are in a better place than we might have been with just a two week lay off,” said Ward.

Derrygonnelly topped their group with relative ease, their biggest threat came in the form of Roslea in round one.

