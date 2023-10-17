+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineCouncil plan to upgrade A4 to dual carriageway revived
A4 Belfast Road at Brookeborough.

Council plan to upgrade A4 to dual carriageway revived

Posted: 4:23 pm October 17, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

TENTATIVE steps to potentially upgrading the A4 Belfast Road to a dual carriageway have been taken by the local Council.
Back in July, the Council wrote to Sligo, Leitrim and Cavan county councils asking them if they were interested in reviving the previously established A4/N16 working group, with the aim to gauging interest in co-funding a feasibility study do the dualling the route from the Ballygawley Roundabout to Sligo, via Enniskillen.
Leitrim County Council has been the first to respond, following the summer break for the council business, stating it “would be happy to discuss support for a feasibility study through the established structures.”

