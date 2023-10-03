Council clean up a sticky situation

AFTER the smoking ban was introduced in Ireland, chewing gum use increased by a staggering 30 per cent.

To say it was a case of replacing one bad habit for another is debatable, but it takes up to five years for chewing gum to biodegrade, while in Singapore, it is banned altogether.

Today discarded chewing gum is a major, and growing, problem, especially in town centre areas. Blobs of gum on the street can make an area look dirty, even when it’s clean.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0