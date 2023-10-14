+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAACadden urges his boys to ‘empty the tank’
Eddie Courtney fends off the challenge of Coa's Oisin Farry

Cadden urges his boys to ‘empty the tank’

Posted: 4:32 pm October 14, 2023
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Mickey Cadden will bring a wealth of championship experience to Donagh this weekend when he bids to lead his Aghadrumsee team to championship honours.

The Magpies last won the junior championship in 2018 when they beat Coa 0-13 to 1-8. That ended a 28-year wait for silverware for Aghadrumsee, so the trophies have been scarce up and around the border village.

In Cadden, they have a manager with over 30 years’ experience between coaching and managing. He has enjoyed plenty of success along the way to, not least leading Fermanagh ladies to Ulster and All Ireland success in 2017.

Advertisement

He also won an intermediate title with Derrylin in 2014, as well as managing Redhills in Cavan to the same honours in more recent years.

Cadden makes kitchens for a living and lives in Belfast, making the long journey three days a week for training and matches. If Aghadrumsee could bring the cup home this weekend, Cadden says;

“It would definitely be up there amongst all of them (achievements) and maybe even more so because of the year we’ve had.”

“We’re not overconfident but we feel happy enough that we’re going to do a job on the day. We’ve trained well enough and we’ve prepared well enough.

“It will be on us. It will not be how ‘Skea have played, it will be on us how we start off and finish. It will be inside our circle what happens,” says the Aghadrumsee manager.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Derby day decider for Kinawley and Belnaleck Nothing less than a ‘top-notch’ performance will do Derrygonnelly bid to reach eighth final in nine years

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:32 pm October 14, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA