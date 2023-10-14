Cadden urges his boys to ‘empty the tank’

Mickey Cadden will bring a wealth of championship experience to Donagh this weekend when he bids to lead his Aghadrumsee team to championship honours.

The Magpies last won the junior championship in 2018 when they beat Coa 0-13 to 1-8. That ended a 28-year wait for silverware for Aghadrumsee, so the trophies have been scarce up and around the border village.

In Cadden, they have a manager with over 30 years’ experience between coaching and managing. He has enjoyed plenty of success along the way to, not least leading Fermanagh ladies to Ulster and All Ireland success in 2017.

He also won an intermediate title with Derrylin in 2014, as well as managing Redhills in Cavan to the same honours in more recent years.

Cadden makes kitchens for a living and lives in Belfast, making the long journey three days a week for training and matches. If Aghadrumsee could bring the cup home this weekend, Cadden says;

“It would definitely be up there amongst all of them (achievements) and maybe even more so because of the year we’ve had.”

“We’re not overconfident but we feel happy enough that we’re going to do a job on the day. We’ve trained well enough and we’ve prepared well enough.

“It will be on us. It will not be how ‘Skea have played, it will be on us how we start off and finish. It will be inside our circle what happens,” says the Aghadrumsee manager.

