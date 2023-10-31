+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineBridge gymnasts show how it’s done in Belfast
PERFECT POSE... Thea Johnston, Aoife Kelly, Tiana Mbealani, Niamh Corrigan, Lily Watson.

Bridge gymnasts show how it’s done in Belfast

Posted: 4:00 pm October 31, 2023
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

LAST weekend Bridge gymnasts attended the Northern Ireland Championship Qualifiers in Shooting Starz Gymnastics Club.

The two-day event comprising of floor, vault, beam and bars saw all the gymnasts placing with stiff opposition.

SATURDAY RESULTS:

Advertisement

Level 5:

Dearbhlá Cogan – 1st Vault, 1st Floor

Lili Kurek – 1st beam, 2nd Floor, 3rd Bars, 2nd AA

Level 6:

Guilana Crean – 2nd Vault, 2nd Bars, 2nd Beam, 2nd Floor, 2nd AA

Eva Fowler – 1st Bars, 2nd Beam, 2nd Vault, 3rd Floor, 2nd AA

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://my.fermanaghherald.com/

Related posts:

St Joseph’s students celebrate success Enniskillen man named ‘engineer of the year’ Over 300 competitors face the ‘Fear’

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:00 pm October 31, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA