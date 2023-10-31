Bridge gymnasts show how it’s done in Belfast

LAST weekend Bridge gymnasts attended the Northern Ireland Championship Qualifiers in Shooting Starz Gymnastics Club.

The two-day event comprising of floor, vault, beam and bars saw all the gymnasts placing with stiff opposition.

SATURDAY RESULTS:

Level 5:

Dearbhlá Cogan – 1st Vault, 1st Floor

Lili Kurek – 1st beam, 2nd Floor, 3rd Bars, 2nd AA

Level 6:

Guilana Crean – 2nd Vault, 2nd Bars, 2nd Beam, 2nd Floor, 2nd AA

Eva Fowler – 1st Bars, 2nd Beam, 2nd Vault, 3rd Floor, 2nd AA

