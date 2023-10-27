+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Aghadrumsee St Macartan's play Ballyhaise in the Ulster Intermediate quarter final this weekend.

Aghadrumsee ready to embark on Ulster journey

Posted: 2:45 pm October 27, 2023
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Four weeks ago Aghadrumsee beat the favourites Tempo by a point in extra time to take the intermediate crown and after a few days off to enjoy that feat, they turned their attention this Saturday’s Ulster Club quarter-final with Cavan champions Ballyhaise.

It’s a home venue for the Fermanagh champions and manager Anthony Murphy is urging his team to grab the opportunity;

“The likes of these (games) don’t come around too often and you have to take every opportunity when you get them.”

Murphy only took up the manager’s role in June but brings his 30 years’ experience in ladies’ football to the table this weekend.

He was in Paula Cunningham’s backroom team with Fermanagh and in 2010 helped bring an Under 16 Girls ‘B’ All Ireland title back to the Erne county.

“When these girls go out to play, they’re representing their club Aghadrumsee but they’re also representing Fermanagh and we have to give a good show to represent our club and county to the best of our ability,” said the Newbliss man.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

