Aghadrumsee celebrate after extra time victory
CHAMPIONS... Aghadrumsee St Macartan's ladies celebrate with a selfie at Shamrock Park, Roslea

Aghadrumsee celebrate after extra time victory

Posted: 11:30 am October 6, 2023

THIS was a hard-fought Intermediate football final that went right down to the wire with Aghadrumsee claiming the honours in extra time.

The lead exchanged hands a number of times and there was nothing between the sides at the break, level pegging at 1-3 apiece.

Aghadrumsee started the brighter of the two teams in the second half and raced into a 2-5 to 1-3 lead but Tempo fought back to reestablish control as the game entered the final five minutes.

Both teams exchanged late points and a Dearbhla Murray free deep into injury time sent the game into extra time.

Aghadrumsee hit three of the opening scores in the extra time period, while Tempo were just failed to find another point in them as time ran out.

