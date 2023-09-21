+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Ellen Ward, wife of the deceased, with her children,Tom and Leoni, outside Dungannon court. MC 82

Widow of Clogher murder victim reacts as pair jailed

Posted: 10:03 am September 21, 2023

The wife of a man murdered in Clogher more than four years ago has paid an emotional tribute to her husband after two people were sentenced for his brutal killing.

Father-of-four Pat Ward suffered 43 injuries on his body during what was described at Dungannon Crown Court as a ‘savage and sustained’ attack in February 2019.

Niall Cox (28), of McCrea Park in the town, was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years for the murder.

His then-partner, Karen Marie McDonald (37), also of McCrea Park, received a ten-year term for manslaughter, five years of which will be spent in custody, and five on licence.

Members of the Ward family hugged in the public gallery following the verdict. They wore specially-designed t-shirts marking the life of Mr Ward.

Speaking after the verdict, his widow, Ellen Ward, said, “I lost the love of my life. The way in which he died will haunt me forever.”

 

