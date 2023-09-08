Video of legendary poet Heaney at Boa Island emerges

GODS AND DRUIDS...Legendary poet, Seamus Heaney paid a visit to Boa Island back in 1972 to film a piece for the BBC on the legend of the land.

FOOTAGE has emerged of a short film made on Boa Island by legendary poet, Seamus Heaney.

The clip dates back to 1972 and was shown on the BBC. The footage was released last week on the 10th anniversary of Heaney’s death.

Although not the sunniest of days, the dark weather adds to the drama of Heaney’s monologue as he evokes a time of Gods and druids on Boa Island before the arrival of Christianity.

The full video can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DSpoPBb8LAg

