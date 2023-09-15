Ukrainian workers thrive in Irvinestown

TWO young Ukrainian women working in Fermanagh have told how living here has changed their lives for the better.

Ola Chesnovych, 25, arrived only a month ago and Anastasiia Shemendiuk, 22, came in May. Both are working at Mahon’s Hotel in Irvinestown, after fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.

Ola is here on a work permit and Anastasiia is being sponsored by the hotel, which is run by the Mahon family.

Anastasiia is currently working in the kitchen and hopes to be a chef one day, while Ola is working as a waitress.

“I had experience working in the kitchen [in Ukraine], so this is where I am working now. At the moment I am preparing food, but I would like to learn to be a chef,” said Anastasiia.

Both are now attending Erne Integrated College where they are doing an English course to improve their spoken English.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0