Suspended sentence for man who spat and swore at police

AN Enniskillen man who swore and spat at police has been given a suspended sentence.

Lee Carty, 35, of Kilmacormick Drive, Enniskillen, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court for sentencing for resisting the police and disorderly behaviour.

The Court heard that on March 22, police received report of a disturbance at Carnmore Lodge, Enniskillen.

Upon attending, officers found the defendant in a state of intoxication.

When they approached Carty, he began to verbally abuse the police officers and was heard to shout at them, “cancerous, Protestant b******s”.

After being arrested and cautioned, he tried to headbutt the rear window of the police vehicle. When officers tried to help him put on his seatbelt, Carty spat on the officer.

Defending barrister, Ciaran Roddy, told the Court that Carty had later told the police – when being interviewed – that he was “disgusted” with himself and accepted that his behaviour was “unacceptable” – especially the spitting.

Mr Roddy added that Carty, who is an epileptic, had had an adverse reaction when he mixed his medication with alcohol and admitted that this was a matter of “deep regret”.

It was disclosed to the Court that Carty has 21 previous convictions but nothing relating to the assault of police officers in the past.

District Judge Alana McSorley told Carty: “This offence is aggravated by your sectarian remarks and the spitting was reprehensible. You must learn to be able to manage your medication.”

Carty was given a three-month prison sentence to be suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a compensation order of £250.