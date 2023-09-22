Strength in depth producing results for Campbell’s side

Ryan Campbell believes the time has come for NFC Kesh to put major silverware in the trophy cabinet.

The Micheal Connolly Park outfit haven’t tasted trophy success since doing the Mulhern and Irish Junior Cup double way back in 2002.

On Saturday Kesh launched another bid for Junior Cup glory with a hard-fought but ultimately comfortable 4-1 victory over Beragh Swifts at Fountain Lane.

Three goals in six minutes around the hour mark effectively decided this hard-fought first-round cup tie at Fountain Lane.

After just about shading the verdict in the first half, Kesh upped the ante following the interval and goals in quick succession by Grant Ellis, Danny Wilson and Ryan Beatty killed off the Swifts’ challenge.

A Stephen Browne penalty kick gave the home side a glimmer of hope with seven minutes remaining but Lee Walker’s stoppage-time strike hammered the final nail in Beragh’s coffin.

