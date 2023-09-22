+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineSeán Quinn story may not be on its last chapter
THANKS... Seán Quinn shows his appreciation to the large crowd in attendance.

Seán Quinn story may not be on its last chapter

Posted: 9:00 am September 22, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THERE was a homecoming atmosphere at the Slieve Russell as over 1,000 people gathered to welcome Seán Quinn back to the hotel he built.

It was standing room only at the Cranaghan Suite last Thursday night for the launch of Mr Quinn’s book, ‘In My Own Words’, with supporters travelling from as far away as Cork to be there.

As Mr Quinn arrived at the hotel flanked by his supportive family – the first time he had stepped foot in the hotel in nearly a decade – the gathered crowd in the lobby erupted in applause. It was a reception only outdone by the standing ovation he received when he made his way into the conference room a short time later.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Quinn book out now ‘I’m sorry’ – Quinn apologises for interview outburst Séan Quinn interview to air tonight

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:00 am September 22, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA