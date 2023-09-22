Seán Quinn story may not be on its last chapter

THANKS... Seán Quinn shows his appreciation to the large crowd in attendance.

THERE was a homecoming atmosphere at the Slieve Russell as over 1,000 people gathered to welcome Seán Quinn back to the hotel he built.

It was standing room only at the Cranaghan Suite last Thursday night for the launch of Mr Quinn’s book, ‘In My Own Words’, with supporters travelling from as far away as Cork to be there.

As Mr Quinn arrived at the hotel flanked by his supportive family – the first time he had stepped foot in the hotel in nearly a decade – the gathered crowd in the lobby erupted in applause. It was a reception only outdone by the standing ovation he received when he made his way into the conference room a short time later.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0