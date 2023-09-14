+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Séan Quinn interview to air tonight
NEW RELEASE...Seán Quinn’s autobiography is on sale NOW.

Séan Quinn interview to air tonight

Posted: 4:43 pm September 14, 2023

A COMPELLING interview with Séan Quinn – covering his career, new book and the events that shaped his life – will air on RTÉ Prime Time tonight.

RTÉ said the interview with Miriam O’Callaghan “promises an unfiltered look into the mind of one of Ireland’s most polarizing figures.”

“The interview will delve into a range of topics, including the motivations behind penning his book and what he hopes to achieve through its publication,” said a spokesman. “It will also touch on Quinn’s financial decisions and how greed played a role in his actions.

“Quinn will recount the day he learned about Kevin Lunney’s attack, his thoughts, and any actions he took to uncover the perpetrators, as well as his connections and interactions with individuals involved in the incident, namely Dublin Jimmy.

“Quinn will candidly discuss the toll his legal battles and public scrutiny have taken on his family as well as his interactions with the media and his perspective on how he’s portrayed.”

Watch RTÉ Prime Time tonight, Thursday, 14 September at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.

Meanwhile, Séan Quinn will be at the Slieve Russell Hotel from 8pm this evening to launch the book.

