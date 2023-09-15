Schools to continue with project despite cuts

Pupils of Holy Trinity Primary School and Jones Memorial Primary School have been taking part in the "Peace IV Shared Education Project" for the last five years

PARENTS of pupils of both Holy Trinity and Jones Memorial primary schools have been assured that the shared education project will go on.

However, it will not be done under the auspices of the Education Authority who, as part of a recent round of financial cuts, called time on the “Peance IV Shared Education Project” that the two schools have been involved with for the last five years.

Holy Trinity Principal, Brian Treacy, stated that as both schools benefited hugely from it, a new project will be started to continue the relationship.

He said: “The ending of the project is not going to make a huge impact. I was speaking to Sandra Isherwood (Principal of Jones Memorial) and we’re going to go ahead and create our own programme.

“We’ve been together for so long and worked on so many different projects and it’s worked really well over the years.

