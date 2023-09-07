+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Quinn book out now
NEW RELEASE...Seán Quinn’s autobiography is on sale this week

Quinn book out now

Posted: 10:00 am September 7, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

SEÁN Quinn’s long-awaited autobiography is on sale in bookshops this week.

Published by Red Stripe, it is also available to order online and an official launch of the book is scheduled to take place at the Slieve Russell Hotel in Cavan later next week.

The book was originally to be published in May, but legal issues meant its release had to be delayed.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

