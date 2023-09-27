+44 (0)28 6632 2066
TAKING PRIDE... Fermanagh Pride team pictured with Noelle McAloon from Enniskillen BID and staff from the Westville Hotel, Enniskillen as they are preparing for the fundraising event in November.

Preparing for Fermanagh’s first Pride celebration

Posted: 4:45 pm September 27, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

PREPARATIONS are well underway for Fermanagh’s first ever Pride celebration next year.

Having first planned to hold an event showing the local support for the LGBT members of the local community prior to the Covid pandemic, a small group of passionate volunteers has revived the plan and are working on a celebration for next summer.

You won’t have to wait until next June to enjoy the festivities, though, with organisers set two host two rainbow-filled evenings of Fermanagh Pride fun at the Westville Hotel in Enniskillen next month.

The first, the Big Pride Drag Show, takes place on Friday, November 10th. The top-class entertainment will be led by Lisbellaw man John Hamilton as Viva La Diva, followed by an after party with DJ Gypsy Darling.

Then the next evening, Saturday November 11th, trad music aficionado Gypsy Darling will be leading a ‘Big Queer Ceili’ for a night of ‘ceol agus craic’ at the Westville.

See this week’s ‘Herald for more on the plans, but for now check out Gypsy Darling as she spreads the word of the upcoming gigs around the streets of Enniskillen!

 

 

