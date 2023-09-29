+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineParishioners to preside over church burials
PROGRESSIVE PLANS… Bishop of Clogher, Larry Duffy, wants to involve more parishioners in parish ministry.

Parishioners to preside over church burials

Posted: 9:47 am September 29, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

MORE than 40 new ‘lay leaders’ will be introduced to Clogher Diocese to preside over funerals as parishioners take on more duties due to the shortage of priests here.

In total, over 70 new lay leaders are undertaking training for the role in Clogher and Down and Connor dioceses.

They’ll be commissioned in the coming months and will begin their work in parishes across the two dioceses.

Advertisement

“It’s a very welcome development and flows from the initiative of Bishop of Clogher Larry Duffy, who sought to invite and involve more lay people in parish ministry including some liturgical ministry,” Dr Gary Carville, communications officer for Clogher Diocese, told the Irish Catholic newspaper.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Family fun day for SWAH this Saturday Death of Valerie recalls ‘Derrylin Starlight’ memories

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:47 am September 29, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA