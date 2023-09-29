Parishioners to preside over church burials

PROGRESSIVE PLANS… Bishop of Clogher, Larry Duffy, wants to involve more parishioners in parish ministry.

MORE than 40 new ‘lay leaders’ will be introduced to Clogher Diocese to preside over funerals as parishioners take on more duties due to the shortage of priests here.

In total, over 70 new lay leaders are undertaking training for the role in Clogher and Down and Connor dioceses.

They’ll be commissioned in the coming months and will begin their work in parishes across the two dioceses.

“It’s a very welcome development and flows from the initiative of Bishop of Clogher Larry Duffy, who sought to invite and involve more lay people in parish ministry including some liturgical ministry,” Dr Gary Carville, communications officer for Clogher Diocese, told the Irish Catholic newspaper.

