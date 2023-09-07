Outrage as Kesh and Tempo public toilets are vandalised

Police are investigating incidents of anti-social behaviour in Kesh, Newtownbutler and Tempo.

TOILET vandalism is giving Fermanagh a bad name a Councillor has claimed.

The public lavatory facilities in Kesh and Tempo have been subject to vandals causing damage to cisterns, toilet seats and wash handbasins. Not to mention spraying graffiti on the walls.

While the toilets in Kesh have re-opened, the ones at Tempo remain closed as repair work takes place.

Cllr David Mahon told The Herald that he would be raising the issue with his fellow Councillors during the first meeting back after the summer recess which took place as we went to print.

