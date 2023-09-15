Opening day win for Skins Women

Player of the Match, Dolores Hughes, makes a driving run for Enniskillen against City of Derry at Mullaghmeen.

Enniskillen 57

City of Derry 10

Enniskillen’s women’s team was the third match in a triple header at Mullaghmeen on Saturday. After the two men’s teams had played and beaten City of Derry it was then the women’s turn as they got their 2023/24 season underway.

It took only five minutes to open the season’s scoring with lovely hands from Delores Hughes (10) through the back line to speedster Zara Flack on the wing. She ran it in from the halfway line to score under the posts. The conversion added by Hughes.

The second score followed mins after when Sophie Barrett made a great break and fed Lucy Thompson who popped it to a supporting Ellie Mae Maguire. Again, the conversion was added by Hughes to make it 14-0.

Advertisement

City of Derry then got on the board with a tap-and-go penalty from the 5-metre line. The conversion was missed.

Skins ladies bounced straight back with super tries from Sarah Teague and Farrah Cartin McCloskey with one of them converted to leave the half time score 26-5.

The second half started with a big change in the weather as a number of heavy rain showers hit Mullaghmeen.

The Enniskillen side took time to adjust and they gave away penalties resulting in another try for the visitors which went unconverted.

The home side then turned on the style with a super chip by Hughes and chase to score from Sophie Meeke. Hughes converted to extend their lead to 33-10.

Two further quick scores in the rain from Katie Elliott and Sophie Meeke, respectively, stretched the scoreline as the game slipped away from the tiring Derry side.

There was still time for Zara Flack to score another try and also a very welcome return to the scoresheet for Lucy Thompson.

Player of the Match went to Dolores Hughes.

Advertisement

The next fixture is on Sunday away to Malone Ladies with a 2pm kick off.