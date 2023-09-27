Move to new Devenish College building draws near

DEVENISH COLLEGE pupils are off school this week in preparation for Monday’s move to their new building.

A letter from the Principal, Simon Mowbray, to parents seen by The Herald confirms that the move will finally take place this week.

It had been hoped that the switch would have taken place by the time the new term started earlier this month but delays had ensured this was not possible.

However, pupils and teachers can look forward to their new surroundings – although work on the sports hall is still incomplete.

The letter read: “I am delighted to inform you (parents) that the Education Authority has granted us permission to move to the main building of our new development on the Tempo Road.

“The sports hall will be completed in the next few weeks.

“The Board of Governors and Senior Leadership team have decided that, in the interests of all our students and staff, we should occupy the new building with immediate effect. We have had very detailed plans in place for this arrangement since late August.

“As you are aware, we were scheduled to have a staff development day on Friday, September 29. This will however, only impact on three days of teaching and learning.

“Our staff have been planning for this eventuality and they have already shared some work with your child or will be posting work via Google Classroom or email.

“We would encourage you to ensure they complete this work in order to minimise disruption.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007