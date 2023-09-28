+44 (0)28 6632 2066
CJ McGourty is the new Fermanagh ladies manager

Posted: 1:48 pm September 28, 2023
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Former Antrim inter-county footballer and hurler CJ McGourty is the new Fermanagh Ladies team manager.

McGourty was ratified at a meeting of the County Board last night (Wednesday) and takes over from James Daly who vacated the post in July.

McGourty, who hails from the the St Gall’s club in Belfast transferred to Ardboe in recent years where he now lives.

He played a key role as St Gall’s club won six Antrim Senior Football Championship titles, two Ulster Senior Club Championship titles and an All-Ireland Senior Club Championship in 2010.

McGourty also won Ulster hurling titles at minor and under-21 level with St Gall’s and in 2009, he was part of the club team who won the Antrim and Ulster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship titles.

In 2020, the 34-year-old swapped the Saffs jersey for Tyrone. Last year, McGourty helped the Red Hands win the Nickey Rackard Cup, before he decided to retire from playing in both codes himself. 

