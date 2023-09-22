+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McCleery plays his part as Lisbellaw Utd cruise to win
Lisbellaw's Kyle McCleery in action against Clonard in the Junior Cup.

McCleery plays his part as Lisbellaw Utd cruise to win

Posted: 12:49 pm September 22, 2023

Lisbellaw eased into round two of the Irish Junior Cup thanks to a five-star display against Belfast side Clonard on Saturday.

It was all one-way traffic at Drumad with Kyle McCleery’s men dominant from the off and their opponents just doing their best to keep the score down.

It was a special day for player-manager McCleery who started his first game in over five years. The Lisbellaw boss, 38, suffered a broken leg back in April 2018 and admitted it felt great to get back out on the pitch from the kick-off.

“Yeah, look, it was a good day and it’s always nice to play in the Junior Cup and it’s all about winning then in a cup competition,” he said.
“I really enjoyed being back out there and the boys played pretty well against limited opponents.

“They sat back and we had to try and break them down. To be honest, it could have been a lot more than 5-0 if we had been more clinical in front of goal but that is being very critical of the boys.

“Five goals and a clean sheet, no injuries. I can’t complain too much about that.”

Lisbellaw looked in the mood from kick off and almost scored inside two minutes as a Craig Johnston cross fell for Scott Moutray but he blazed wide.

