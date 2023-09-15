Man jailed for four months

A 25-YEAR-OLD man caught with cannabis and Pregabalin just 12 days after receiving a suspended sentence for previous drugs offences has been jailed for four months.

Andrew Fisher, of Hudson Heights, Irvinestown, appeared before Omagh Magistrates Court.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a Class B controlled drug, namely cannabis, and two further counts of possessing a Class C controlled drug, namely Pregabalin and Bromazolam.

The court heard that, on October 30, 2022, police were called to reports of a male found unconscious and not breathing.

When police arrived to the address they observed a red Hyundai car reversing out of the driveway.

Upon stopping the vehicle, officers noted that the passenger, who was identified as the defendant, and the driver were both under the influence of drugs with ‘slurred’ speech and ‘sleepy’ eyes.

Police searched the car and found a stash of tablets and cannabis under the passenger seat.

The court was told that, at the time of the offence, the defendant was 12 days into a suspended sentence for similar offences and was on bail, pending an appeal.

The defence solicitor said in mitigation that Fisher made admissions of guilt at the earliest possible instance and admitted that he was addicted to the substances.

Additionally, it was heard that Fisher had made an unsuccessful attempt of getting help to treat his addiction, with his consultant advising for a ‘detox’.

However, District Judge Bernie Kelly noted that Fisher had 26 previous drug convictions and this incident occurred 12 days after a suspended sentence had been imposed for similar offending.

The defence solicitor argued that Fisher had stressed his intent to receive treatment but the judge observed this was not the first time he stressed the idea of treatment.

Mrs Kelly imposed a four-month custodial sentence.