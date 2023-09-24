Man arrested over death of Tyrone child in hit-and-run

A MAN has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run incident which claimed the life of a nine-year-old boy from Tyrone on Saturday night.

Ronan Wilson, from Kildress, had been on a short break with his family to the Atlantic Way at Bundoran.

At around 9.20pm on Saturday, Ronan was struck by a vehicle. The driver failed to stop at the scene and the schoolboy was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

On Sunday evening Gardaí confirmed that a man aged in his 20s has been arrested.

A spokesperson said, “The male is currently detained at a Garda Station in Donegal under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Gardaí have seized a vehicle in connection with the investigation which will undergo technical examination. Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with information or who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were travelling in the area of Atlantic Way, Bundoran, on Saturday evening between 8.45pm and 9.45pm, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station 00353 71 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 (if calling from the South), or any Garda station. Ref: PR20407/2023.”

The Kildress community has been plunged into mourning after the death of Ronan, who has been described a ‘bubbly child’ and ‘football-mad’.

A pupil of St Mary’s PS, Dunamore, he was also a member of his local GAA club, Kildress Wolfe Tones, which postponed all its fixtures after the tragedy.

Dominc McGurk, chairman of Kildress Wolfe Tones, said the community has been left “devastated” by Ronan’s death.

“Ronan was a bubbly boy who was a very good player for the U10 team,” he said.

“We are all just devastated and numb by the news.

The chairman added that the Wilson family are well respected in the community, with Ronan’s father, Dean, owning a prominent haulage company.

Eileen Ward, principal of St Mary’s, Dunamore, said the school community has been “plunged into grief.”

“Ronan was so endearing and likeable, he just loved life, loved school and loved people,” she stated.

“Ronan was a pupil in P6 and his passing will leave a huge void in the school as a whole.

“He was such a happy, caring and likeable boy who we were privileged to have in our lives and in our school.”