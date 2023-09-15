Mallards need a ‘good result’ – McConkey

“If I was one of the supporters, I would have been looking for my money back at half time,” summed up Ballinamallard manager Harry McConkey, after his side’s disappointing 3-0 defeat to Bangor.

McConkey’s men suffered their third successive defeat on Saturday and they’ve now tumbled down the table to ninth place. The Ballinamallard boss was frustrated as his side’s defensive woes continued.

“The first half (defending) was diabolical. It was the most frustrating 45 minutes that I’ve had to watch in a video analysis session, to see such low standards and inadequacies,” said the Mallards manager.

The Ferney Park side found themselves 1-0 at the break. McConkey was disappointed that his side failed to make a good start to the game.

“Being 1-0 down was the biggest blessing. We knew that Bangor hadn’t played that well to be 1-0,” said the Ballinamallard boss.

With Aaron Smyton replaced at the break, after he picked up a thigh strain, McConkey changed the Ballinamallard shape to a 3-5-2 formation. The Mallards manager was pleased with how his players adapted.

“While there was an improved performance in the second half, it’s still far off the mark of where we want and where we need to be,” said McConkey.

“When you’re only 1-0 down, you must not concede anything stupid at the back and yet again we have happened to do that.”

Ahead of Saturday’s game against Institute, McConkey know that his team can’t afford to keep having frailties in their defence.

“Their last two goals were diabolic from a defensive point of view. Senior players not tracking back, diving in and we had everything collapse on us when we were going for the equaliser,” said the Mallards boss.

“There was some small positives in the video (in the second half) but we have to write this game (against Bangor) off now and get ready for a massive game against Institute.”

Ballinamallard are scheduled to play fifth-placed Institute at Ferney Park on Saturday and McConkey’s expecting a massive challenge from the Derry-based team.

“They’re coming to us on a complete high and they have made a lot of quality singings and they have some high quality players,” said the Ballinamallard manager.

“We’re under no doubt that we are going to be truly tested and we have to deal with that and the only way to do it is by getting a good result.

“We were second three weeks ago, so you can go from hero to zero in this league very easily. We just have to stay together and stay calm,” added McConkey.