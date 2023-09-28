+44 (0)28 6632 2066
The haul of groceries recovered by police following an attempted theft from the Enniskillen branch of ASDA

Major shoplifting attempt at ASDA thwarted by police

Posted: 4:36 pm September 28, 2023
THREE people have been arrested after police foiled a shoplifting raid from ASDA.
 
Officers stopped a vehicle that had made off from the Enniskillen branch of the retail store where hundreds of pounds worth of groceries were found in the boot of their car.
 
The trio were arrested and taken to custody to be interviewed.

