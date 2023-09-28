Major shoplifting attempt at ASDA thwarted by police

THREE people have been arrested after police foiled a shoplifting raid from ASDA.
Officers stopped a vehicle that had made off from the Enniskillen branch of the retail store where hundreds of pounds worth of groceries were found in the boot of their car.
The trio were arrested and taken to custody to be interviewed.
Posted: 4:36 pm September 28, 2023