Loughshore Road to be closed for resurfacing

The A46 Loughshore Road, in the area of Binmore Road junction to Tullybay Holiday Homes, is to be closed during daytime hours for resurfacing from next Monday, September 18, until Friday, September 29, subject to weather conditions.

The road will be closed for 650 metres from 9.30am until 4.30pm, with a traffic control system in operation outside of these hours.

During the closure, a two-way diversion will be in place, A46 Loughshore Road to Belleek, B52 though Garrison to Belcoo and A4 to Enniskillen and vice versa.

A spokesman for the Department of Infrastructure said, “The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public.

“Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure. Access for property owners and deliveries will be accommodated.

“Completion of the work by 29 September is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com/twni