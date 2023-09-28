+44 (0)28 6632 2066
TRUE ROMANCE… Legendary matchmaker, Willie Daly, from Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare, will be a special guest at the World Matchmaking Festival in Bundoran.

Looking for love? Bundoran could be the place for you

Posted: 9:00 am September 28, 2023
By John Carney
LOVE will be in the air in Bundoran over the weekend when the World Matchmaking Festival begins, with Ireland’s biggest-ever indoor danceathon featuring 35 bands in four venues also taking centre stage over 10 days and nights.

The event at the popular Donegal seaside resort kicks-off on Friday (September 29) and runs to Sunday, October 8.

The brainchild of veteran entertainment promoter James Cafferty, the Bundoran matchmaking fest will have a modern twist with singles being paired up through a series of events based on the hit TV shows, Blind Date, First Dates and Take Me Out.

