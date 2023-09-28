Looking for love? Bundoran could be the place for you

TRUE ROMANCE… Legendary matchmaker, Willie Daly, from Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare, will be a special guest at the World Matchmaking Festival in Bundoran.

LOVE will be in the air in Bundoran over the weekend when the World Matchmaking Festival begins, with Ireland’s biggest-ever indoor danceathon featuring 35 bands in four venues also taking centre stage over 10 days and nights.

The event at the popular Donegal seaside resort kicks-off on Friday (September 29) and runs to Sunday, October 8.

The brainchild of veteran entertainment promoter James Cafferty, the Bundoran matchmaking fest will have a modern twist with singles being paired up through a series of events based on the hit TV shows, Blind Date, First Dates and Take Me Out.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0