Looking for love? Bundoran could be the place for you

LOVE will be in the air in Bundoran over the weekend when the World Matchmaking Festival begins, with Ireland’s biggest-ever indoor danceathon featuring 35 bands in four venues also taking centre stage over 10 days and nights.
The event at the popular Donegal seaside resort kicks-off on Friday (September 29) and runs to Sunday, October 8.
The brainchild of veteran entertainment promoter James Cafferty, the Bundoran matchmaking fest will have a modern twist with singles being paired up through a series of events based on the hit TV shows, Blind Date, First Dates and Take Me Out.
