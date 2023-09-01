Local pupils get GCSE results

PUPILS across Fermanagh went back to school last week to find out how well they did in their GCSE exams.
And for many, it was a day of celebration with school Principals across the county praising them for their achievements and the effort that was put in over the last two years.
Principal of St Aidan’s High School in Derrylin, Pat McTeggart said: “I would like to congratulate all our pupils on an outstanding set of GCSE results with 98 per cent of pupils achieving A* to C in 5 or more subjects and 88.2 per cent achieving A* to C in 5 or more subjects, including English and Maths.
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere