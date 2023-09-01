Local pupils get GCSE results

St Michael's College pupils who received their GCSE results: Back Row left to right: Daire Keown, Daniel McGovern, Jamie Flanagan, Conor Traynor, Charlie Reihill, Michael McBrien; Row 2: Eoin Ratchford, Conor Mulligan, Tomas Farry, Seann Greene, Tiernan Flanagan, Ronan Houston; Row 3: Daire McKenna, Brandon Beattie, Ciaran Rice, Conall Radsdale, Eoin Rice, Callum McCabe; Front row left to right: Connor Woods, Cohen Abraham, Josh Hamill, Peter Brines, Mark Wallace, Vincent Pearson

PUPILS across Fermanagh went back to school last week to find out how well they did in their GCSE exams.

And for many, it was a day of celebration with school Principals across the county praising them for their achievements and the effort that was put in over the last two years.

Principal of St Aidan’s High School in Derrylin, Pat McTeggart said: “I would like to congratulate all our pupils on an outstanding set of GCSE results with 98 per cent of pupils achieving A* to C in 5 or more subjects and 88.2 per cent achieving A* to C in 5 or more subjects, including English and Maths.

