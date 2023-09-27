+44 (0)28 6632 2066
FUTURE PLANS… An artist’s impression of the exterior of the redeveloped Fermanagh Lakeland Forum.

Lakeland Forum’s development plans get thumbs-up

Posted: 9:13 am September 27, 2023
By John Carney
FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has approved planning permission for the redevelopment of the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum.

The redevelopment will be the Council’s ‘biggest capital spend’ ever as well as being the first leisure centre building in Ireland to use Passivhaus design standards.

It is anticipated that the full business case for the project will be presented to the Council for approval in mid-2024 when a decision on the final investment will be made.

However, in January of this year, the Council was successful in an application for £20 million from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Funding towards the project. However, this will only fund part of the overall price.

