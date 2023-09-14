Kinawley’s eye for goal sees them reclaim the title

Superior goal-scoring prowess, as exemplified by Niamh McManus and Gemma McCaffrey braces in the first and second halves respectively, was instrumental in propelling Kinawley to a convincing league final victory.

In the process, the Brian Boru’s girls reclaimed possession of the first division title from their keenest rivals with more ease than might have been anticipated.

The seeds of victory were sown early in this Donagh decider with McManus striking two goals to catapult her side into a 2-1 to 0-0 lead after just 11 minutes, Lisa Maguire having hit the opening point.

McManus and Danielle McBrien quickly tacked on points apiece to make it 2-3 to 0-1 by the end of the opening quarter with Eimear Smyth the Derrygonnelly scorer from a free.

Derrygonnelly finally began to produce something like the sort of challenge anticipated with Smyth hitting a quickfire 1-1, netting at the second attempt after an initial Aine Haren block.

But they didn’t push on, points from McBrien and Gemma McCaffrey opened up a 2-5 to 1-3 half time lead for the Boru’s.

