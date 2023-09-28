+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeSportSoccerKerr delighted by his team’s ‘complete performance’
Joel Byrne of Rangers and Philip Beacom of Lisbellaw.

Kerr delighted by his team’s ‘complete performance’

Posted: 4:15 pm September 28, 2023

Michael Kerr was delighted with what he called Enniskillen Rangers’ ‘first 90 minute performance of the season’ at Drumad on Saturday.

Somehow, Rangers had lost the second half of their three previous games and Kerr challenged his side to produce their best against a team that beat them twice last season.

The player-manager certainly got the response he was hoping for as Jordan McClure struck for the opener after just three minutes and Jason Keenan, Mark Cutler and Joel Byrne also got in on the act.

“It was a complete performance, we dominated from start to finish for the first time this season,” Kerr said.

“In the games up to this we have been sloppy in the second half. But in the three week break we worked really hard. I had questioned the attackers, if they could be clinical enough and all four of them scored, so I was delighted. It was really pleasing, the attitude and application was spot on and we need to replicate that now this week and every week.”

