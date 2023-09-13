+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Headline'I'm sorry' – Quinn apologises for interview outburst
NEW RELEASE...Seán Quinn’s autobiography is on sale this week

‘I’m sorry’ – Quinn apologises for interview outburst

Posted: 4:20 pm September 13, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

SEÁN Quinn has apologised for reacting angrily during a tumultuous newspaper interview published at the weekend and admitted to ‘losing his rag’ over the questions he faced.
To help promote his new book, ‘Seán Quinn – In My Own Words’, the former billionaire from Derrylin’s publisher contacted the Sunday Independent offering them the first interview.
The assignment was given to Maeve Sheehan, which annoyed Mr Quinn as he believed she had written previous articles about him that ‘had a negative tone’.

Reports of Scout jamboree chaos were "exaggerated" Quinn book out now Death of Valerie recalls 'Derrylin Starlight' memories

