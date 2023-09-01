Hold your horses

HORSES FOR COURSES… An aerial view of the Castle Irvine Estate at Necarne in Irvinestown.

IRELAND’s biggest equestrian event will now not take place in Fermanagh.

The Eventing National Championships was to be held at the Castle Irvine Estate at Necarne in Irvinestown on September 9-10, but the decision has been made by organisers, Eventing Ireland, to cancel it due to poor ground conditions.

“A site inspection of the courses was conducted on Monday, August 14, and it was felt that the ground conditions were unsuitable to hold the National Championships where over 300 horses were expected to compete,” Alison Packman, general manager of Eventing Ireland, said.

The decision to cancel will come as a blow to hotels, bars and eateries in the area, who had hoped to benefit from the hundreds of competitors and spectators that the huge event would have attracted over the two days of competition.

