READY FOR ACTION… Barney McHugh with his 972M CAT wheel loader at RJ Mitten’s Quarry in Donagh.

Graft keeps Barney going

Posted: 4:30 pm September 21, 2023
By John Carney
IF Barney McHugh is anything to go by, hard work is what makes for a long life.

He has been working at Rockfield Quarry in Donagh since he was 16. Now 84 years old and in great health, grafting is what it’s all about for Barney.

“Working certainly hasn’t done me any harm. I’ve been working all my life here and enjoy it. I’ve made some great friends over the years working at the quarry,” he said.

“Rockfield Quarry was A.H. Tisall’s quarry when I first started. I just live 300 yards down the lane from here. My first job was out on the road towing tar boilers. Tar was laid on the road differently then.

“Mr Tisall had farms of land as well. I would be mowing it or sowing barley on it or tetting [spreading] hay.”

