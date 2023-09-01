+44 (0)28 6632 2066
From Maguiresbridge to taking on Thatcher

Posted: 2:00 pm September 1, 2023
By Matthew Leslie
THE sight and disgust at the rural poverty in Fermanagh helped stoke the fire in Maguiresbridge’s own Richie Venton’s fight for worker’s rights and against injustice.

It has been a fight that has seen him lock horns and beat both a Prime-Minister, Margaret Thatcher, and a retail giant – IKEA.

The latter is something that Richie, who has lived in Glasgow since 1992, is legally not obliged to talk about as part of an out of court settlement. But the long and short of it was IKEA fired him in 2020 after 12 years service for blowing the whistle to USDAW union members that the Swedish magnate were to make workers – during the height of Covid – take minimal statutory sick pay if they were off sick with the virus or any other illness.

Posted: 2:00 pm September 1, 2023
