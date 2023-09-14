Friends thousands for Daire and Gene’s families

THE FRIENDS of Daire Maguire and Gene McDonald, who lost their lives in a tragic accident at the Sligo Rally last month, have raised tens of thousands to support their grieving families.

A group of the rally drivers’ friends were set to climb Croagh Patrick last Saturday, September 2nd, in their memory, and have set up a Go Fund Me page so people can donate in support of Daire and Gene’s loved ones.

By Tuesday of this week they had already raised over €42,000, with several individuals donating up to €1,000 each.

“We have created this Memorial fundraiser to lighten the burdened on Gene and Daire’s families in this very difficult time,” the friends state on the page. “Any support is welcome and goes direct to their families.”

To donate to the page click here.

Forty-six-year-old Daire, from Lisnaskea, and 35-year-old Gene McDonald, from Cootehill in Cavan, passed away after their car hit a wall on the sixth stage of the Sligo Stages Rally in mid July. Their deaths left communities on both sides of the border devastated, as well as the wider rally community across Ireland.

