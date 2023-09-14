Fr D’Arcy hopes police officers feel safe at Mass

A FERMANAGH priest says he hopes that “nobody would desecrate a church” by using a gun.

Fr Brian D’Arcy of the Graan Church just outside of Enniskillen was speaking following comments made by a leading figure in the PSNI about police officers carrying their firearms into Mass for “protection”.

Superintendent Gerry Murray, the chairman of the Catholic Police Guild of Northern Ireland, said that in light of the recent data leak, officers had asked if they should carry their guns when attending Mass in case of them being shot at by dissident Republicans.

Back in March 1985, the Graan was the scene of a horrific murder when the IRA shot and killed RUC sergeant, Hugh McCormac, in front of his wife and children, just before Mass had begun.

Fr D’Arcy said: “Of course, we all know of the police officer who was murdered outside the Graan when in 1985, Sgt McCormac was killed in front of his wife and children.

“So we know only too well the difficulties that police officers have. Some members of Sgt McCormac’s family, I’m glad to say, still come to Mass at the Graan.

“I hope that everybody who comes to church will feel safe and that nobody would desecrate a church by even thinking such thoughts.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0