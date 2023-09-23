Flanagan expects ‘huge test’ against Erne Gaels

After watching his side overcome Belnaleck with ten points to spare, Derrygonnelly Harps manager Sean Flanagan said his team will need to show more improvement this weekend when they take on Erne Gaels this Sunday:

“We are happy enough just to get the win first and foremost and some elements of our performance were impressive, however, we didn’t push on late in the second half, so there are plenty of improvements needed.”

The Harps led by nine points at the break, 0-3 to 1-9 with a 26th minute Oisin Smyth goal sending the league holders into a commanding position.

Flanagan knows that sterner tests await, starting this weekend when Seamus Ryder’s unbeaten side bid to end their unbeaten run and top the table:

“Look, we all know how good Erne Gaels have been, they really put it up to Belnaleck in round one and put in a really good performance to see off Roslea away from home.

“They are in excellent form so it will be another big challenge and it’s one we are looking forward to. There are certainly no easy matches in the championship and this Sunday should be a huge test for us.”

A win means semi-final qualification and defeat places that team in a home quarter final. If it’s a draw it will go down to who has scored the most goals between the two sides in Sunday’s game. If it’s still level it will go to scoring difference.