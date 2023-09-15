+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HOOK, LINE AND SINKER... Simon Fry admires his freshly caught fish.

Fishing festival boosts Fermanagh’s economy

Posted: 4:01 pm September 15, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

ANGLERS and fishermen from across Europe are on the banks of Lough Erne this week for the annual Fermanagh Feeder Classic Festival.

For the fifth successive year, husband and wife, Niall and Susan Seddon, organised and ran the event with over 95 anglers taking to the river banks for the annual extravaganza.

They’re delighted with the turnout at the event.

“This year we have our largest participation,” said the Enniskillen resident, who is originally from London.

“We’ve 95 taking part with anglers from the Netherlands, Germany, Bulgaria and Lithuania, and people living all over the North and South of Ireland.

“All of those from Europe, a lot of them have came out and stayed in Mahon’s Hotel and the Killyhevlin (Hotel) lodges and a few are in bed and breakfast facilities around the town.”

