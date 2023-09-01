+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh's ash trees give hurley makers hope

Fermanagh’s ash trees give hurley makers hope

Posted: 2:00 pm September 1, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH is turning into a mecca for Ireland’s hurley makers as they search for the dwindling wood they need to keep a healthy production line going.

The ancient Irish sport of hurling is called the “clash of the ash” because the hurls or hurley sticks are made from the bottom 1.3m of the native Irish ash tree.

But the last few years have seen ash come under attack from a disease called dieback.

